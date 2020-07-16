The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is a budget fitness tracker that's full of features

Xiaomi has unveiled a platter of new lifestyle tech that includes the Mi Smart Band 5 (£39.99), an affordable fitness tracker that's surprisingly robust. The budget band features a 1.1inch dynamic colour-display that can show plenty of metrics, 11 sports modes including running, rowing, cycling, skipping, and yoga, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, women's health tracking, and magnetic charging. A 14-day battery with a power saving mode should keep it off the charger for weeks on end, while six interchangable straps should help you avoid the fashion police - unless you plump for that questionable 'mint green' option.