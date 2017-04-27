Witness the fitness with Acer's latest Leap wearable

Here's hoping you've still got some space on your wrist for a new wearable: Acer's Leap Ware is a heath-conscious helper that'll do more than keep an eye on your heart rate. It'll apparently monitor your stress levels, fatigue and stamina too, so you know when you've got something left in the tank, or if you should slow down and take a rest. Add in the usual selection of smartwatch features, app-based leaderboards and a slick, circular screen protected by Gorilla Glass SR+, and you've got a respectable all-rounder watch. The price is right, too: it'll be launching at €139 when it launches in Europe later in the year.