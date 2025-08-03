The Dacia Bigster surprised me – and not just because of its size

Stuff Verdict Get over any badge snobbery and the Bigster is really all the car most families actually need. The level of standard tech is good and while not the most engaging drive, keen pricing makes up for it. Pros Sharp exterior looks and rugged interior

Introduction

With a name like Bigster, Dacia’s new flagship family SUV does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s like a Duster. Just bigger. This no-nonsense approach is emblematic of the Renault-owned brand’s attitude to car building: here’s everything you need, and nothing you don’t, all for a very tempting price. Except there’s a lot more here than the bare essentials – not least a hybrid powertrain that promises 60mpg fuel economy.

You’re also getting oodles of interior space and a surprising amount of tech, beneath a striking exterior design that belies the asking price. Even in top-spec ‘Extreme’ trim, you’ll be spending under £30,000 before options (not that there really are many). That firmly undercuts family favourites including the Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.

Having spent a week with one, it’s a clear indicator that cheap can also mean a lot more than just cheerful.

The styling: big and bold

Groupe Renault’s design teams can seemingly do no wrong at the moment. While the mothership is knocking out retro-inspired EV hatchbacks for the ages, its Romanian sub-brand has gone modern and muscular. The Bigster isn’t all that far removed from the Duster on which it’s based, but the Journey trimmed car I drove has a strong “looks rugged even if it isn’t really” vibe that’s as easy on the eye as the far pricier competition. Ask a non-car expert what it costs and I bet they’ll overshoot their estimate by quite the margin.

The chunky wheel arches, distinctive front and rear signature LEDs, heavily stylised nose and 19in alloy wheels feel like a lifetime removed from Dacias of just a few years ago. The angular body panels give it real purpose, though no amount of design trickery can disguise that this is a big car at 4.57m long. It’s only a school ruler short of huge family haulers like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Peugeot 5008.

That means you’re getting a cavernous boot space of over 600 litres, before you think about lowering the rear seats or exploring the false floor. However, there’s no option to sacrifice some of that space to stick another two passengers in the back. Being as wide as a Duster, this is strictly a five-seater car – but one that feels roomy enough even when fully loaded.

Sure, the abundance of hard plastics on the inside are a dead giveaway this car was built to a budget – but it should also mean it’ll withstand the daily rigours of family life. And the Bigster clearly has more upmarket ambitions, being the first Dacia with an electric tailgate – though one done in typical Dacia fashion: it has just one strut, rather than two, which helps keep costs down.

The drive: just relax

My self-charging hybrid test car is the pick of the Dacia Bigster line-up, which also includes a mild hybrid in front- and four-wheel drive guises. It pairs a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a teensy 1.4kW battery, for satisfying off-the-line acceleration that feels more in line with a gutsy diesel SUV. Even fully loaded, it pulls responsively, and in B mode can basically be driven with a single pedal, thanks to effective brake regen. Left to its own devices it’ll get you around town in EV mode most of the time.

As ever with these sorts of hybrid systems, a heavy right foot forces the engine revs to rise to thrashy levels, and the transmission doesn’t feel at all fast to shift. Better to take things at a more sedate pace, where the handover between the two powertrains is a little smoother. I found it ideal for suburban family journeys and imagine it would excel on the school run. That said, it could still be a bit indecisive when slowing down for junctions and stationary traffic, bouncing from petrol to electric.

As it’s no wider than a Duster (both cars sit on the same platform) it’s easy to weave through narrower roads, despite its length. A tall ride height aids visibility and the soft suspension setup helps it traverse rough surfaces without too much translating to the cabin, at least at moderate speeds. This isn’t the SUV I’d go for if I was seeking back road fun, though.

The steering is unnaturally light and quick for a car of this size, and there’s no disguising its weight through the corners, where there’s lots of body roll. It’s not like direct rivals are any more switched on to energetic driving, though, and there’s a good amount of grip for maintaining a sensible pace.

The technology: all this and more

Old-school Dacias had sparse spec sheets, but it might actually be quicker to list what the Bigster doesn’t have inside it’s colossal cabin. Keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats (and steering wheel), front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charger are all standard on the Journey model.

You of course also get the lane keep assist, blind spot monitors and chirping speed limit alert needed for a Euro NCAP rating that won’t leave company executives burying their heads in their hands. The beeps are easily silenced if you’re so inclined.

The dashboard is dominated by a 10.1in landscape touchscreen infotainment system, which might not have the sharpest graphics, but does everything you’d expect, including basic but effective navigation. There’s even an off-road display showing your approach angles, though there’s no actual off-road driving mode to go with it on the Hybrid model. You also get wireless versions of Apple Carplay and Android Auto, so you don’t feel obligated to use the detachable YouClip dash mount – or plug in either of the two USB-C ports.

There’s also a digital instrument cluster that’s wonderfully customisable, letting you display navigation or mirror your smartphone around the driving essentials like speed and remaining range. On the electric side that figure is rarely very much – the battery is too small – but the way it bounces between the electric motor and the petrol engine means it returned a respectable 54mpg during my loan.

Dacia Bigster verdict

All in, the Dacia Bigster is a very likeable car indeed. While you wouldn’t call it especially dynamic to drive, it otherwise ticks plenty of the boxes most family buyers will be looking for. It’s efficient in Hybrid guise, comfortably has room for a family of four (plus the luggage that goes with them), and doesn’t skimp at all on the level of interior tech.

At £29,440 on the road, or £30,090 as tested, it also costs less than the hybrid version of the Vauxhall Corsa supermini I drive normally. The Vauxhall is a considerably smaller car, and doesn’t come with any extra kit for your cash.

That makes this feel like a car of the people in ways the current Volkswagen Tiguan – which now starts at over £37,000 – simply doesn’t anymore.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 Get over any badge snobbery and the Bigster is really all the car most families actually need. The level of standard tech is very good and while it’s not the most engaging thing to drive, the keen pricing more than makes up for it. Pros Sharp exterior looks and rugged interior Family-friendly space and storage Surprising amount of standard kit It’s a lot of car for your money Cons Wafty ride and light steering mean this isn’t a dynamic drive Handover between power units isn’t very smooth

Dacia Bigster technical specifications

Powertrain 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor Battery 1.4kW Power 153bhp Torque 127lb ft 0-60mph 9.7sec Top speed 112mph Fuel economy 58mpg Charge rate N/A Cargo volume 612 litres