I think the Nissan Qashqai e-Power is the best compromise if you can’t charge at home

Stuff Verdict The hugely popular Nissan Qashqai e-Power has been spruced up and looks and performs noticeably better than earlier editions, but it’s got some tough competition to beat. Pros Refreshed design works a treat

Offers most of the appeal of an EV

Interior has had a real boost Cons Average driving experience

Boot space could be better

Feels a bit lumpy on rough roads

Introduction

One of the biggest hurdles with buying an electric car is where to charge it. Things have got better in terms of infrastructure but costs to charge are high. Charging at home therefore makes a lot of sense, but not everyone is able to do that. One possible answer is the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power. This hugely popular family-friendly SUV has sold by the bucketload, and it’s also built in the UK.



The new edition looks like it could make even more friends. In many ways it feels like a proper EV, but it never needs to be plugged in. This is, in essence, a petrol-engine hybrid, but the engine charges a small battery that in turn supplies electric power to the wheels. While the Nissan Qashqai e-Power isn’t quite as smooth and silent as a genuine EV all of the time, it actually works very well when driven on frequent around town-type journeys.



Nissan has worked hard to refine the latest iteration, promising longer service intervals that can lower running costs, along with some cosmetic tweaks and a quieter driving experience. Underneath the tasty new bonnet lines, the powerplant has been reworked into a more condensed and much leaner setup, which promises a much more refined experience than older cars. That said, it’s up against the new Kia Sportage, which I’ve just driven and is a hard act to follow…

How we test cars Every electric car reviewed on Stuff is tested on a range of road surfaces and, where possible, in varying weather conditions. We use our years of experience to compare with rivals and assess ergonomics, technology features and general usability. Manufacturers have no visibility on reviews before they appear online, and we never accept payment to feature products. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

The styling

Nissan knows it’s got a good thing going on with the Qashqai, so there’s not a huge amount of difference with the exterior of the new version compared to the old. I’d say it’s a case of tweaking, rather than transforming, but the overall effect makes the Nissan Qashqai e-Power great to look at.

The front end is the best example, with a more prominent grille area that’s particularly striking. It’s the same at the back, with revised taillights that bring the look bang up to date.

Adding to the external design appeal is a nice balance between shiny black trim and chrome flourishes, with the icing on the cake being a very decent selection of alloys across the trim levels. This rather more premium tone continues on the inside, with an interior that both looks and feels a lot more impressive than some of the older trim grades. It didn’t feel quite as snazzy as the Kia Sportage, but it’s acceptable enough.

The drive

Nissan’s engineers have done a fine job with the new powerplant, so this Qashqai feels like a much more refined car than the last one. Setting off for the first time, I found the car to be effortless to drive, and the vibe is the same one delivered from a proper EV. It’s super quiet, offers lightweight but positive steering and delivers a commanding view of the road ahead. To enhance the feeling that I was driving an EV, I also made full use of Nissan’s e-Pedal mode, which delivers a regenerative feel to the braking. It’s still very good.



The six-speed automatic gearbox didn’t deliver any unwanted surprises and shifted effectively without too much in the way of fuss. Hitting the open road and pushing it up to faster speeds, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power did change its tune a little though, but the engine noise does seem less pronounced than its predecessor. Delivery of said power seemed a lot smoother as well, although at motorway speeds it was also patently clear I wasn’t behind the wheel of a full-blown EV.



There’s a Sport mode option from the drive selections, which is worth exploring even if it only adds a little colour to the driving experience rather than transforming it entirely. I’d imagine most owners who buy the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power will probably be fine pottering around in the standard drive mode. As a bonus, the efficiency of this car has been improved, so it should prove reasonable economical to run with up to 62mpg achievable on average.

The technology

One of the best improvements to the tech setup in the Nissan Qashqai e-Power is the revised suite of Google infotainment tools. They sit within a landscape screen that’s okay rather than brilliant. Meanwhile, the dedicated camera views around the car are a real valued added extra if you’re looking to squeeze into tight spots.



Nissan is still pushing its ProPilot system, which has been around for a while but that too has been tweaked and functions as a useful assistant. This is especially so if you find it hard to stick to speed limits as ProPilot can help do that for you automatically thanks to its adaptive capability, with cool lane-keeping prowess as well.

Heading for the middle of the range N-Design trim seems to get you most of the good stuff in terms of tech, which is topped off by a workmanlike audio system that gets the job done.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power verdict

The Nissan Qashqai e-Power will make a lot of sense for many folks, especially anyone who likes the appeal of going electric but doesn’t have the means to charge at home. There are strong rival options, however, like the latest Kia Sportage, which I also love. That feels like a slightly better car too, especially when it comes to the interior.

Nevertheless, the Nissan Qashqai e-Power looks and feels better than the outgoing model. It’s noticeably quieter too.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 The hugely popular Nissan Qashqai e-Power has been spruced up and looks and performs noticeably better than earlier editions, but it’s got some tough competition to beat. Pros Refreshed design works a treat Offers most of the appeal of an EV Interior has had a real boost Cons Average driving experience Boot space could be better Feels a bit lumpy on rough roads

Nissan Qashqai e-Power technical specifications

Powertrain Petrol engine, electric motor Battery 1.8kWh Power 203bhp Torque 243lb-ft 0-62mph 7.9sec Top speed 105mph Fuel economy 62mpg (745 miles per refuel, estimated) Cargo volume 455 litres