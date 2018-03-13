News
The Versa is the Fitbit smartwatch you’ll actually go out and buy
Friendly-looking fitness tracker breaks the £200 barrier…
We are part of The Trust Project What is it?
Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch was like an experimental debut album, with its blend of promising ideas and rough edges. But now Fitbit has returned to the studio and made a festival-friendly mass seller called the Versa (£199). With a crowd-pleasing design, 50m waterproofing, built-in music storage and that tempting price tag, it’s got a set list to woo both hardcore Fitbit fans and smartwatch dabblers. Both will pleased to find that FitbitOS has been refined too, with a new dashboard to show your vital health stats. In fact, the only thing missing is built-in GPS, with the Versa limited to piggybacking your phone connection. Maybe we’ll eventually get everything we want with a Fitbit Encore.
Wearables