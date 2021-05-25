Suunto's latest outdoor smartwatch is the thinnest and toughest timepiece it's ever made

Suunto's latest smartwatch is being touted as the thinnest, smallest, and toughest timepiece it has ever made, so it's already off to a pretty decent start in terms of bragging rights. The Suunto 9 Peak (£629) is constructed out of sapphire glass and Grade 5 titanium, and boasts a surprisingly sleek finish considering it's been designed to weather the great outdoors. Tucked away beneath that deceptively hardy exterior is a plethora of tech including a GPS tracker, up to 14 day battery, heart rate monitor, calorie counter, barometer, altimeter, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and a digital compass. Over 80 sport modes can be used to keep tabs on everything from running and cycling to skiing and open water swimming, the latter of which is made possible thanks to 100 meters of water resistance. The Suunto Peak 9 can be pre-ordered now and will begin shipping on June 17.