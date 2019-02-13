Sony Wena Wrist Pro adds smarts to your dumb watch

If you’ve already spent the price of a small car on a fancy timekeeper you probably won’t have much interest in any of the smartwatches that are out there, no matter how clever they claim to be. So why not add some brains to your existing tick-tocker instead? Sony’s water-resistant Wena Wrist Pro strap (£399) comes in black or silver and has a seven-colour organic EL display that adds notifications, NFC and basic activity tracking to any watch with 18mm, 20mm or 22mm lug attachments. Battery life of around a week puts it way beyond that of most smartwatches and if you decide you’d like a matching face to go with it (the strap, not your head) there are five different ones to choose from, starting at just £100.