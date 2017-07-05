Shapeheart keeps your smartphone handy while you get sweaty

When it comes to exercise, smartwatches are good for many things. They count your steps, monitor your heartbeat and let you show off just how far you can run. What, though, about those of us who are happy using our smartphones? Shapeheart (from €79, Indiegogo) does the double of beat tracking and phone holding: an armband with an integrated magnetic phone case, it’s got a heart-rate monitor built-in. It’ll sync with iOS and Android to provide live performance data, too, while that magnetic case means you can jump and skip with impunity, before grabbing your mobile for a quick #gymgoals selfie.