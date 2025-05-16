Stuff

This retro-styled Bluetooth boombox makes me want to cancel my streaming subscription

The boombox gets a modern twist with additions like Bluetooth in this funky, nostalgic release from We Are Rewind

We Are Rewind GB-001 Boombox

Miss the days of shoving a cassette into a chunky boombox, pressing play, and hearing the sound crackle to life rather than scrolling through music streaming playlists? Then this modern take on the boombox from We Are Rewind might just be your new obsession.

The GB-001 is a retro-styled boombox that marries the old with the new. That’s not just in the design, but also in functionality with support for both Bluetooth and cassettes.

It’s a full-blown stereo powerhouse, decked out with Bluetooth 5.4, a rechargeable battery, and a cassette deck that takes itself quite seriously. This boombox plays and records tapes, does Dolby B-style noise reduction, and makes me want to cancel my Apple Music subscription. Of course, it’s also fully equipped for the modern world. Tap the Bluetooth pairing button to connect for wireless audio, or there’s a 3.5mm jack for everything else.

What’s seriously impressive is just how far We Are Rewind has gone with the tech under boombox’s retro hood. We’re talking 104 watts of stereo output, with left and right woofers and tweeters that promise a full-spectrum audio experience. There’s dynamic power control to rein in distortion, EQ tweaking knobs, and even a spatial audio mode.

We Are Rewind GB-001 boombox
We Are Rewind GB-001 boombox VU meters
We Are Rewind GB-001 boombox cassette player

The GB-001 even comes with functional VU meters – gloriously backlit ones, at that. Throw in a microphone input with adjustable gain and a feature that lets it double as a guitar amp, and this thing is in retro territory. It even supports rap battles if you’ve got a spare wireless mic or two lying about.

The GB-001 boombox is available to order now directly from We Are Rewind. It’ll set you back £379/€449.

