Runtopia launches fitness-focused GPS smartwatch

GPS maker and workout app specialist Runtopia is launching its first ever GPS smartwatch, the Runtopia S1 ($149). The S1 is being aimed squarely at fitness fanatics, and sports a functional design alongside a slew of features including smart audio coaching, heart rate tracking, water resistance, accurate built-in GPS tracking, and an optimised battery what can last for up to 25 days on standby. According to Runtopia, the S1's biggest selling point it that it works in tandem with Runtopia's robust mobile app, which currently has an active community of over 2 million users and provides customised training plans, fitness stats, and other high-level coaching functions. It's all about getting fit in a way that suits you!