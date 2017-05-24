Polar’s A370 fitness tracker has its heart set on you

With so many fitness band prospects all vying for your attention, it can be hard to choose the right match for your wrist. Luckily, the Polar A370 (€199, ships early June) has a strong Tinder bio that goes something like: Finnish fitness instructor, enjoys all-day heart-rate tracking, particularly during exercise, and is now even better at night, thanks to weekly sleep feedback and ratings. Okay, that sounds a tad on the creepy side, but maybe the A370’s updated wardrobe of colours and new face will still tempt you to swipe right over the similarly sporty Garmin Vivosmart HR.