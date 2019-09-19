Play music from your wrist with Huawei’s Watch GT 2

With an always-on display mode this 3D glass crystal-bezeled smartwatch rocks the Kirin A1 chip for twice the performance and it’ll see you through an impressive two weeks without needing more juice. There are 15 smart work out modes and with 50m water resistance and swim stroke recognition, it’ll be an excellent companion in the pool. With storage space for around 500 songs which can be played directly from the watch, you can also make and take calls, even when you’re 150 metres away from your phone. Shipping to the UK in October, it'll be €249 for the 46in and €229 for the 42in version, it’ll also provide stress monitoring, a compass, alarm, workout records and the all-important flash light.