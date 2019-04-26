Philips wants to stop you from snoring with a vibrating belt

Philips kicked off the IFA Global Press Conference (GPC) in Spain today with what it's got up its sleeve in terms of health tech for the year ahead, with one area being an expansion in its sleep solutions. This included an anti-snore belt, namely the ‘Snoring relief band’, which aims to help the 40 percent of the population who suffer (or more their partners) from snoring. The band works via “non-invasive positional therapy”, using small sensors which monitors sleep position and notifies the wearer with gentle vibrations if they roll over onto their backs during the night, (one of the major causes of snoring). Expect the belt to be launched officially at the main IFA event in September.