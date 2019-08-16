OpenHAK is an open-source fitness tracker designed for hackers and keeping data private

You might question whether we need another fitness wearable, but OpenHAK ($100) differentiates itself by being, well, open. Whereas other wearables often place barriers between you and your data, this device wants you to own and control everything. It’ll record step counts and heart rates, and send data to your phone – and only to your phone – in an easily accessible format, so you can later do whatever you want with it. This open philosophy extends to the hardware: the wearable cleverly integrates 18mm watch band support directly into the PCB; and breakout pins enable customisation, for example to add a display or vibration motor. If you like those ideas, but don’t fancy sourcing components yourself, grab one of the higher tiers in the crowdfunding campaign, and get everything at once – including a 3D-printed case to house everything.