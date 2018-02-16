The Omate x Nanoblock is a colourful smartwatch for kids

Adults have all the fun. While we’re strolling around wearing smartwatches that track our step counts, receive phone calls and make us feel like we’re living in a sci-fi movie every time we pay for milk, most kids have to make do with dumb tickers plastered with cartoon characters or ponies. Understandably, there are serious security concerns about giving a child an internet-connected watch (so much so that Germany has banned it altogether) but Omate and Japanese toy-maker Nanoblock reckon theirs is the safest. While the adorable Omate x Nanoblock has built-in GPS so parents can keep a watchful eye on their little’uns at all times, it uses a Tata Communications Move - IoT Connect SIM, which apparently restricts all location, messaging and video calling data to an end-to-end encrypted virtual private network. This way, it can’t be intercepted. There’s two-way voice chat, a pedometer, a selfie cam and three-day battery life. Not bad. US pricing starts at $179 with a one year data plan, and the watch will go on sale in Europe in June.