The Leatherman Watch is a rugged ticker for DIY spies

When your daily grind involves making do-it-all multi-tools, you might expect your first watch to be similarly equipped with every flip-out bit of equipment known to Bear Grylls. Thing is, that would also be properly predictable - and, as every good spy knows, predictability is a one-way ticket to a date with destiny. It makes sense, then, why Leatherman has gone simple and stylish with its first ticker. A corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction ensures that this timekeeper stays true to its sturdy heritage, mind - not to mention its 200m water resistance and sapphire crystal face. Want one? One of the 160 UK pieces will set you back £420 for the black-coated steel edition, or £360 for plain old stainless steel.