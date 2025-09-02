I think Tissot’s new SRV collection is the perfect entry-level women’s watch

Tissot has marked the 100th anniversary of Art Deco with a watch that feels both timely and timeless. The new SRV collection takes its cues from a 1975 Tissot design, itself rooted in the bold geometry of the 1920s, and brings it into the modern day with crisp lines, faceted sapphire glass, and a strong sense of character.

The name says it all: Sapphire Rectangle V. Its angular case and gem-like crystal reflect a design language that’s unapologetically sharp, while the “V” nods to its 5-bar water resistance.

The case measures 28 mm x 31.5 mm, with a 7.9mm thickness.

According to the press release, “this is a watch made for women who don’t pause”, pairing quartz precision with a stylish, Cartier Tank-like design.

There are six models in the lineup, each offering something distinct. Two feature tapered mono-link stainless steel bracelets with butterfly clasps, available in grey or blue dials for a refined, everyday look. Two others arrive on colourful leather straps in green or red, each with a sunray dial that beautifully catches the light.

For those who prefer something dressier, two models with mother-of-pearl dials step things up. One combines white mother-of-pearl with beige gold PVD, while the other pairs black with yellow gold PVD and four diamond hour markers.

What makes the SRV stand out is how it manages to feel both accessible and look expensive. Priced from US$415 / £325, it sits comfortably as an entry point into Swiss watchmaking without feeling like a compromise.

These are not watered-down versions of Tissot’s more serious pieces, but thoughtfully designed watches with their own personality.

Tissot’s history of making timepieces for women stretches back to the 19th century, from pendant watches to some of the earliest ladies’ wristwatches in the early 1900s. The SRV carries that heritage forward.

For women looking for their first Swiss watch, the SRV is the perfect choice. It’s available now on Tissot’s website, with prices starting at $415 in the US and £325 in the UK.

