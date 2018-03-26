Hublot’s £3,700 smartwatch will be worn by referees at this summer’s World Cup

What’s your current excitement level for the World Cup? Ordering Panini stickers? Researching projectors? Or, so palpable that you’d consider dropping the best part of £3,700 on Hublot’s - deep breath - Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia smartwatch? Allow us to tell you all about it. As you might have gathered from its name, the limited edition watch is designed for the tournament’s referees, who’ll use it to monitor decisions made by goal-line technology. The consumer version - of which there will only be 2,018 produced - is geared towards keeping you up to date with the action. That means notifications about kick-off times and various in-match stats. Best of all, the word “GOAL” flashes up every time a goal is scored. Here’s hoping it’s a feature England fans actually get to experience. Football aside, the watch runs on Wear OS and an Intel Atom Z34XX processor. You get a 400 x 400 AMOLED display, an accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS, NFC and one-day battery life. Pick one up (or try) at Hublot stores from May 1.