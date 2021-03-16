Huawei Watch Fit gets a glow-up with new Elegant Edition

If the thought of arriving at a swanky social gathering (remember those?!) with some fluorescent fitness-tracking carbuncle strapped to your wrist gives you nightmares, don’t sweat: the new variant of Huawei’s Watch Fit smartwatch is both workout- and work drinks-friendly. The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant Edition (£110, on sale 26 March) comes with a stainless-steel body and polished glass face, in white or black, and overall a much more minimalist look than existing Watch Fit models. Gym bunnies are still well looked after though, with 12 built-in fitness courses, 96 workout modes and new blood oxygen saturation monitoring alongside the sleep, stress, heart rate and menstrual cycle monitoring of older models. Battery life runs to a generous 10 days – time enough to get in several parties and several cardio sessions.