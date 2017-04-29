Grovemade's Watch 02 is a walnut ticker you'll pine for

Crouched in a copse somewhere near Portland, Oregon, is a wizened wittler. A man named Grove who makes majestic things out of American trees. One day, when his trusty sundial was on the blink, he turned his woodworking wizardry to the task of crafting a fine time-teller. It became a truly beautiful thing, with a stainless steel case enclosing a fine facade of machine-detailed walnut. Then he made another, with a maple face. Then, like a maverick of the woodland world, he made a third - with gold-coated steel. At least, that’s how we imagine Grovemade’s Watch 02 was created - and why it costs US$149.