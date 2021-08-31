Fossil’s Gen 6 is a Wear OS 3 smartwatch in waiting

Horologists like tickers that will increase in value. Fossil’s Gen 6 should do just that. Pre-order one from 20 September and you’ll get the first smartwatch with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, promising 30% faster performance than the Gen 5 – plus more efficient power usage. The Gen 6 also charges quicker (reaching 80% in 30 minutes), connects better (thanks to Bluetooth 5) and checks your blood oxygen (courtesy of a new SpO2 monitor). That’s all in addition to its familiar suite of fitness smarts. But your investment won’t be fully realised until 2022, when the Gen 6 is set to receive a software update to Wear OS 3 – the slicker interface that’s currently seen solely on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. Whether it’s worth spending upwards of £279 on one of the seven styles before then depends on your patience. At least you’ll have a way to count down the days.