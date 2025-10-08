I tried the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5, and they’re right to ditch Wear OS

TAG Heuer has been making some of the best smartwatches for almost a decade now, but the new Connected Calibre E5 feels like the moment it’s finally found its own rhythm. I briefly tried both versions at a TAG Heuer event in London, the larger 45mm model and the new 40mm version, and within minutes, it was clear: this isn’t just another Wear OS smartwatch in a luxury suit. It’s TAG Heuer taking full control of its destiny.

And that’s because, for the first time, the Connected has dropped Google’s Wear OS in favour of the brand’s own software – TAG Heuer OS. It’s a big move, but after trying it, I think they’ve nailed it. Everything feels faster, simpler, and more personal, like a proper TAG Heuer product rather than something borrowed from Silicon Valley.

Here are my initial thoughts on the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5…

Design

TAG hasn’t reinvented the wheel here, but it’s refined every curve and edge. The new E5 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 45mm.

The 45mm looks every bit the sporty chronograph, while the 40mm feels more modern and wearable for smaller wrists like mine (I’ve got a 6in wrist, and it sat perfectly).

TAG Heuer told me the larger one remains the most popular globally, and I can see why – it’s bold, confident, and unmistakably TAG. But I kept coming back to the smaller one. It’s lighter, sleeker, and frankly just more comfortable.

The finishing is excellent. The chamfered and bevelled edges catch the light beautifully, and the pushers and crown have the precision you only get from a proper watchmaker. The bezel is on the thicker side, yes, but it gives the E5 that “real watch” look – something you don’t get with an Apple Watch or Google Pixel Watch.

There’s a brilliant range of straps. My personal favourite was the colourful nylon, which is soft, breathable, and perfect for all-day wear. But for looks alone, the steel bracelet wins. Swapping between them is genuinely easy – a quick press of the release button, and you’re done.

Both models use bright AMOLED touch displays – 1.39in on the 45mm (454×454) and 1.20in on the 40mm (390×390). They’re crisp, vibrant, and stay visible even under harsh light.

TAG’s attention to watch faces really shines here, too. There’s a mix of classic TAG Heuer dials: Formula 1, Aquaracer, and Carrera Chronograph, even the old Skipper watchface (which I loved seeing again), alongside new designs made just for the Connected E5.

The digital-native ones look fantastic and make better use of the screen, but I’ll admit, the retro mechanical faces have plenty of charm.

OS and specs

The biggest story is what’s happening under the hood. TAG Heuer OS is built entirely in-house, and it shows. Everything feels smoother and more direct. Swiping up gets you notifications, swiping down reveals widgets (weather, activity, battery, etc.) and holding the screen changes your watch face.

The top chronograph-style pusher launches sports tracking, while the lower one opens quick settings.

Once you’ve used it for a few minutes, it all becomes second nature – even coming from Wear OS or Apple’s system.

Performance is handled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5100+ chip, and it absolutely flies. The watch responds quickly to touches, and animations feel crisp.

Battery life is another highlight. I was told the 45mm version lasts up to two days in full-performance mode, or three in low-power mode, while the 40mm manages around a day and a half (two days in low power). We have yet to fully test that out.

Charging is quick too – a full top-up in about 90 minutes, or a day’s use in half an hour.

TAG’s decision to make the E5 “Made for iPhone” certified is huge. It’s the only smartwatch outside the Apple Watch to hold that label. It basically guarantees seamless pairing and syncing, something that’s always been flaky with Wear OS on iPhone. And while Android users are still well supported, this clearly gives iPhone users a better experience, which is something TAG has wanted for years.

As for sensors, you get the works: heart rate, SpO2, breathing rate, sleep tracking, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, compass, and heart rate variability.

Dual-band GPS means more accurate outdoor tracking, and it supports all major satellite systems.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi, plus MFi certification for Apple. You also get a microphone, speaker, and solid haptic feedback.

The whole thing’s water resistant to 50m – enough for swimming, though not diving. Again, we didn’t get a chance to test this out in TAG Heuer’s Oxford Street boutique.

Now, there are compromises. The switch to TAG Heuer OS means no Google Play apps, no tap-to-pay, and no music streaming from Spotify et al. I’d have to spend more time with the smartwatch to see if I miss them.

Fitness

TAG Heuer’s line is that the E5 “measures not just time, but the human as well.” The fitness side has been seriously upgraded.

During my demo, I saw the running mode and got a sense of how much more polished it is than before. The watch can create adaptive training plans to help you reach your goals, and uses a gamified system to keep you motivated. It sounds fun, and the interface feels more inviting than the usual grid of stats you get elsewhere.

Golf, a key feature for TAG Heuer, has been overhauled, too. It now includes 3900 mapped courses (and counting) with new layout views, better GPS accuracy, and automatic swing detection and shot distance tracking. If your local course isn’t mapped, TAG will even create it on request.

You can sync your health and workout data with Strava.

Verdict

After briefly wearing the Connected Calibre E5, I’m tempted to say TAG Heuer made the right call leaving Wear OS behind. It now feels much more unified.

Sure, you lose some conveniences, but you gain a smartwatch that feels genuinely refined. The new OS gives TAG control over design, updates, and user experience. The hardware feels premium without being overdone, and both sizes strike the right balance for more people.

It’s also worth noting that this is an entry-level model for the brand, but still very much a TAG Heuer in look, feel, and spirit. I left the hands-on event feeling very positive about the future of the TAG Heuer Connected.

