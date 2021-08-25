The Fitbit Charge 5 is a feature-packed tracker that keeps tabs on every aspect of your health

Smartwatches keep getting both smarter and watchier, but Fitbit remains confident that people will continue to slap its trusty trackers on their wrists, too. And the Charge 5 is the most advanced one of those that it has ever made. The first Fitbit tracker to feature an EDA sensor, the Charge 5 can monitor your body’s response to stress and offer guidance on how to better manage it. This is in addition to the on-board ECG app, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and metrics in the Fitbit app for breathing rate, skin temperature and SpO2. On the fitness side of things, you get built-in GPS for tracking runs and 20 exercise modes, while a new feature for Fitbit Premium subscribers called Daily Readiness uses insights from your various sensor readings to instruct you on when it’s a good time to work out, and when you’re better off staying horizontal on the sofa. The Charge 5 is thinner than its predecessor and sports a brighter AMOLED colour touchscreen display. Pre-orders are now live, with £170 nabbing you the tracker and six months of Fitbit Premium at no extra cost.