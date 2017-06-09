This Bluetooth wearable knows how active your brain is

It’s long been said that you can’t measure intelligence. Brainno, though, is smarter than that. Searching for funding on Kickstarter, this US$130 over-the-ear doctor packs a heart-rate tracker and three brainwave sensors to measure your cogitation efforts, before serving up tailored exercises via the app to help boost your grey matter. Monitoring in real time, it’ll also help to manage your stress levels, piping in some appropriately soothing music if things all get too much. Perfect, then, for keeping you calm while you desperately cram textbooks to make yourself brighter. Want to relax better? There’s a meditation mode, too.