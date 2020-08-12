Xiaomi's bonkers transparent TV appears to suspend images in mid-air

Xiaomi has just dropped the world's first mass-produced transparent television like it's absolutely nothing. To be clear, we're talking about a gogglebox that's properly see-through, even when it's switched on. It's called the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, and it features an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display that seems to suspend images in mid-air when in use, or looks like a giant pane of glass when switched off. Unlike normal TVs, which come with a back panel, the Mi TV LUX embeds all of its processing units in the base stand, making the screen completely transparent. The display itself is a 55in OLED panel with a 150000:1 static contract ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1ms fast response rate. All of that tech should make for a pretty picture, but you'll be able to judge for yourself when the Mi TV LUX launches on August 16 (in Asia) for around £5,500.