TalkTalk Kids TV Remote stops kids watching what they shouldn't

Control of the TV remote is something that’s earned. A rite of passage. But kiddywinks don’t understand that. All they see are buttons to press and the next thing you know those old episodes of The Sopranos you were working through are gone and all your TV’s menus are in Chinese. TalkTalk’s Kids TV Remote (£5, plus £5 a month) will put an end to that, locking your offspring into a sprog-friendly mode that means you can let them choose which episode of Paw Patrol or Peppa Pig they want to watch, without worrying that they might accidentally discover the more exotic channels at the bottom of the EPG. You can even hide the episodes they’ve already watched a hundred times to save your sanity.