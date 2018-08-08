Sony’s UBP-X500 is a low-cost 4K Blu-ray player that’ll also handle pretty much everything else

Some people out there still really love shiny discs. If one of them is you, and you want something to play them on that won’t break the bank, check out Sony’s snappily named UBP-X500 (£200). Out later in August, this little black box can handle pretty much anything you chuck at it: 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray; standard Blu-ray; DVD; CD; Super Audio CD. Plug in a USB stick and it’ll play all your totally legal digital files, too, including FLAC, MP3, MP4 and XVID. We’re frankly half surprised you can’t cram a LaserDisc in there or play SID files. And when your content fires up, new stuff’s catered for with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos support, while lower-quality sources are smartly and intelligently upscaled in real-time so your older films and telly don’t look like they’re being animated on a 1980s games console.