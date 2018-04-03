Sony's latest 4K TVs go big on HDR

It’s raining new tellies at the moment, so Sony has decided to chuck three more in the mix with its XF75, XF70 and XF83 sets. Pick of the bunch, arguably, is the XF75. Available in four sizes (43, 49, 55 and 65in), it’s a 4K HDR display that supports both HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR formats, while 4K X-Reality Pro tech upscales lower res images so they don’t offend your 4K-spoilt peepers. It’s an Android TV, so you can search a host of apps and online services with your voice. The XF70 has a lot of the same tech (and the same screen size options), but it’s not clear whether HDR 10 or HLG are present. Finally, we have the XF83, which is available in a gargantuan 70in variant. It utilises an X1 processor to keep that huge image looking tip top, and has a stand that hides away your mess of cables. All three models will be available in the Spring, with prices to be announced.