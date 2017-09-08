Sony tempts cinephiles with latest true 4K projector

Got a spare £3,800 lying in your bedside piggy bank? Us neither, but if we did we’d be mighty tempted by Sony’s VPL-VW285ES, an entry-level 4K projector with a sticker price of $5k. Granted, that is still way more expensive than a lot of thoroughly decent 4K TVs, but compared to other Sony projectors (some of which cost over double that) on the market, it almost looks cheap. Capable of true 4K HDR output on a picture size of 200 inches, it utilises Triluminos Display to deliver a wider range of colours with 1,500 lumens of brightness. Big screen 4K in your living room? It’s no longer a fantasy proposition.