I’ve been waiting for this ultra-portable 4K projector – now it’s here, you’ll want it too

Portable projectors can provide you with a mini home cinema wherever you might go. Since January this year, I’ve been excited for LG’s newest ultra short throw projector since it was announced at CES in January this year. Now that it’s finally here, I’m convinced that you’ll want it too.

Measuring just 110x160x160mm and barely tipping the scales at 1.9kg, the CineBeam S still manages to cram in 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, built-in stereo speakers, and LG’s webOS platform.

The headliner here is how close this thing gets to the wall – just 8.1cm for a 40-inch projection. Plus, it can scale all the way up to 100 inches at just under 40cm away from the wall. No ceiling mounts, no 12-metre HDMI cables snaking across the living room, and no need to rearrange furniture like you’re staging a property listing. Just plonk it down, and you’re off.

LG’s included auto screen alignment and colour adjustment mean you don’t need to be an expert to get things looking spot-on. There’s also Screen Scaling & Shifting to dial things in without physically moving the projector. Plus, Wall Colour Adjustment lets you use the projector even if you don’t have white walls.

As for the image quality, it’s no slouch. With 154 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 450000:1 contrast ratio, it’s built to handle vibrant colours and deep blacks. The 500 ANSI lumens brightness may not blow the roof off, but it’s perfectly serviceable for most real-world lighting conditions – especially considering the ultra-portable form factor.

Connectivity is spot-on for what you’d expect in 2025. USB-C, HDMI, AirPlay 2, and wireless screen sharing mean your phone, tablet, or laptop is always can be your source. LG’s ThinQ app lets you control the whole thing from your phone without frantically hunting for the remote.

The CineBeam S is officially launching at £1099, with UK pre-orders and release expected in September. US pricing and availability are still under wraps.