Philips’ new OLED805 and OLED855 TVs pack AI smarts into their razor thin exteriors

Philips its setting out its stall for 2020, a stall that will include two brand spanking new OLED tellies in the shame of the 805 and 855. Available in 55in and 65in sizes, the TVs are separated only by their stands. The former features a dark chrome chamfered stand, while the 855’s is central and angled to the table. But in terms of functionality, the two TVs are identical, which means they both have the AI-assisted 4th Gen P5 processor, three-sided Ambilight, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, HRD10+ and an Android 9 OS with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. The most interesting thing here is definitely the machine learning. By analysing a database of millions of clips, the 805 and 855 OLEDs can tweak your picture on the fly. There's nothing worse than that nagging feeling that Phil Mitchell could look just slightly better on your screen. We await prices.