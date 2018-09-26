Now TV’s new 4K HDR Smart Box can stream Netflix all day long

Last week we (hopefully) got you all excited about Netflix finally becoming available to Sky Q customers from November. But for the Now TV crowd, that privilege begins today, with the Netflix app being rolled out across all of its devices, including a brand new Now TV Smart Box. 4K HDR-enabled up to 60fps, it’s a lot more powerful than the current £14.99 Now TV Smart Stick, which is reflected by the £31 price hike. The Roku-powered box supports voice search and once it’s under your telly you’ll be able to download over 50 apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4, as well as Sky’s own entertainment bundles. Grab one from today for £45.99, just in time for the new season of The Good Place.