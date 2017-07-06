Loewe Bild 5 OLED comes with 60s charm

Vinyl, SNES, the Nokia 3310 – there’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia to really whet our gadget appetite. High-end TV brand Loewe has seemingly spotted this trend and built its newest OLED set with a retro design, inspired by Sixties décor. The Loewe Bild 5 OLED is the handiwork of Bodo Sperlein, Loewe’s creative director, and combines a super-slim OLED screen (featuring both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision), with natural materials for its stand and surround. A bit of the old, a bit of the new, if you will. It comes in two finishes and two sizes – natural silver oak or gloss piano black, with a choice of 55in and 65in sizes. Prices start at £2,990.