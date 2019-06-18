Epson has launched its smallest ever portable projector

Epson's first portable laser projector is a tantalising beast. The EF-100W/B (£999) is the company's smallest projector yet, measuring just 23cm along its longest edge, and has the ability to beam high-definition images up to 150 inches. According to Epson, the plug-and-play projector is capable of delivering bright, vibrant pictures in daylight (meaning you won't have to host your movie nights under the cover of darkness) and boasts a laser light source that'll last for up to 20,000 hours. That's 10 years of daily cinematic bliss, for those of you with a penchant for numeracy. Beyond that, a built-in speaker, headphone jack, and bluetooth audio connectivity means you've got plenty of options when it comes to sound, while auto-adjustment tech will automatically correct wonky and distorted images. It looks like good things really do come in small packages.