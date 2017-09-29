Anker’s Nebula Capsule is a projector/speaker hybrid no larger than a Coke can

Don’t take this the wrong way, but Anker says your phone sucks. To rephrase slightly, it just can’t give you that big-screen experience on its own. Enter Nebula Capsule, the perfect compliment to your pocketable powerhouse. It’s a battery-powered projector and 360-degree Bluetooth speaker combo, no larger than a can of fizzy drink. Built-in Android 7.0 means you can load it with all your favourite video apps, or alternatively stream wirelessly via Airplay or Miracast. There’s HDMI input, too. With an 854 x 480 resolution and max 100 lumens of brightness, it’s not here to scare your 4K telly. But as a ridiculously portable entertainment device it will take some beating, especially with a 2.5-hour battery life (or 40 if you’re just using it for tunes). Back it on Indiegogo from USD$269.