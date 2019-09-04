Amazon's Fire TV Edition puts Alexa right into a 4K TV, no dongle or box needed

Amazon has made it about as cheap and easy as possible to augment your existing TV with streaming services and its Alexa voice assistant, thanks to the Fire TV Stick – but if you want to ditch the dongle, there's a new option on the horizon. After launching them in the States, Amazon is bringing its Fire TV Edition sets to the UK. These affordable 4K Ultra HD LED sets have HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support and pack all of the Fire TV functionality right into the TV itself, freeing up an HDMI port for a game console or whatever else you please. JVC is making this first run of UK sets in 40in, 49in, and 55in sets starting at £349, and they'll be available in October exclusively through Currys PC World and Amazon.