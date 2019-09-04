Amazon's Fire TV Cube comes to the UK with more power than ever

The original Amazon Fire TV Cube promised a higher-end Alexa-powered streaming box experience, but the device didn't actually make it over from the States. However, the retail giant just unveiled a brand new second-generation edition that has even more power than before. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is packed with far-field microphones to hear you from afar, just like the standalone Echo models, while the hexa-core processor provides enough muscle to run 4K content at 60 frames per second, complete with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ and even Dolby Atmos support. And it's packed with all of Alexa's normal skills, which means you can tap into smart home cameras and ask all sorts of ridiculous queries. The new Amazon Fire TV Cube hits the UK on 10 October for £109.99.