All-in-one Beovision Contour is B&O's first 48in OLED

OLED TVs come in all sizes – but some are more common than others. If you’ve got a 55in, 65in or 77in hole to fill you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to a new telly, but the perfect 48-incher can be harder to find, particularly if you want built-in audio. Step forward Bang & Olufsen’s new Beovision Contour (£5150), which comes in silver, black anthracite or gold, and has 11 amps and a speaker for each, including a quartet of 1.5in mid-range drivers, a trio of tweeters and four 4in bass drivers underneath its 48in OLED panel. It comes with a wall mount but you can also opt for a swivelling aluminium floor stand or similarly sturdy tabletop plinth, if that’s what your hole demands.