This travel mouse pad is going to let me bring my trackpad on the go

If you regularly find yourself packing up your laptop to take on the go, you probably miss the comfort of your home accessories. I use a trackpad at home, but never take it with me. It would get stuck at the bottom of my laptop bag, scratch my laptop, and slide around on any table I plonked it on without a mouse pad. But Bellpont’s new Travel Pad was to save the day. It’s a sleeve for your laptop accessories that doubles up as a mouse pad.

Now, you might be thinking, “A mouse pad? How very 1998.” But hear me out. Plenty of people require the precision that only a good old-fashioned mouse can provide. Graphic designers, spreadsheet warriors, and PowerPoint maestros, I’m talking to you. Besides, even trackpads can start to slip and slide if they’re placed on a bare surface.

Designed with a notebook-like shape that slips into your backpack like a dream, the Travel Pad features a zippable side pouch for those bits and bobs that usually end up at the bottom of your bag. I’m looking at you, USB sticks and pens. But the cherry on top? A built-in mouse pad that’s as sleek as it is practical.

The Travel Pad isn’t just a pretty face, though. It’s built to last, with a microweave surface for that oh-so-satisfying mouse glide. A non-slip Neoprene base clings to surfaces like a limpet to a rock. Plus, padded Nylon edges that say “fray not” to wear and tear.

Fancy putting your money where your mouse is? The Travel Pad is available directly from Bellpont for $40. It comes with free shipping to the US, UK, Australia, Canada, EU, and East Asia. Bellpont also provides a 3-year global warranty and a 30-day no-hassle return policy.

