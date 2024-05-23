This tiny Orange audio system is the next best thing to Glasto’s Pyramid Stage

Looking for a new speaker for your home? Bigger is better, right? You can get more sound and it envelopes your space. That’s all well and good, unless you’ve got a smaller room. Fortunately, this new Orange Amplification bit of kit can solve your woes. The Pyramid Audio System might be pint-sized, but it promises to bring a hefty punch to your living room, merging impressive sound quality with sleek design.

Orange Amplification’s Pyramid is engineered with an “analogue sound spectrum” to deliver a warm, clean sound. It’s meant to be easy on the ears, reducing that pesky “ear fatigue” modern systems seem to inflict. It pumps out 40W RMS per channel into 4 ohms, all housed in a stunning wooden cabinet with a white piano finish. The amplifier’s top prism glows gently to indicate its operating mode, adding a touch of futuristic flair.

The two accompanying speakers aren’t just for show, either. They’re designed to produce a clean, warm sound with 1-inch silk dome tweeters ensuring a balanced top end and reflex ports enhancing bass response. Whether you’re a treble enthusiast or a bass lover, Orange’s Pyramid Audio System works for you. There’s a front volume knob and rear treble and bass controls.

You’ll find the Pyramid system is armed with Bluetooth 5.0, making it easier than ever to connect to your favourite music services. It’s not just about wireless, though. This Orange Amplification system also comes with RCA and Aux 3.5mm inputs, ensuring your vinyl and CD collections won’t gather dust. And if you’re looking for a soundbar alternative, the Pyramid amp can give your TV audio a significant upgrade.

Fancy cramming this next-gen audio system in your room, no matter the size? The Pyramid Audio System is available directly from Orange Amplification at a cost of £795.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home