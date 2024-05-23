This tiny Orange audio system is the next best thing to Glasto’s Pyramid Stage
Orange Amplification's new Pyramid audio system is designed for smaller spaces, but still packs a bunch with 1-inch dome tweeters
Looking for a new speaker for your home? Bigger is better, right? You can get more sound and it envelopes your space. That’s all well and good, unless you’ve got a smaller room. Fortunately, this new Orange Amplification bit of kit can solve your woes. The Pyramid Audio System might be pint-sized, but it promises to bring a hefty punch to your living room, merging impressive sound quality with sleek design.
Orange Amplification’s Pyramid is engineered with an “analogue sound spectrum” to deliver a warm, clean sound. It’s meant to be easy on the ears, reducing that pesky “ear fatigue” modern systems seem to inflict. It pumps out 40W RMS per channel into 4 ohms, all housed in a stunning wooden cabinet with a white piano finish. The amplifier’s top prism glows gently to indicate its operating mode, adding a touch of futuristic flair.
The two accompanying speakers aren’t just for show, either. They’re designed to produce a clean, warm sound with 1-inch silk dome tweeters ensuring a balanced top end and reflex ports enhancing bass response. Whether you’re a treble enthusiast or a bass lover, Orange’s Pyramid Audio System works for you. There’s a front volume knob and rear treble and bass controls.
You’ll find the Pyramid system is armed with Bluetooth 5.0, making it easier than ever to connect to your favourite music services. It’s not just about wireless, though. This Orange Amplification system also comes with RCA and Aux 3.5mm inputs, ensuring your vinyl and CD collections won’t gather dust. And if you’re looking for a soundbar alternative, the Pyramid amp can give your TV audio a significant upgrade.
Fancy cramming this next-gen audio system in your room, no matter the size? The Pyramid Audio System is available directly from Orange Amplification at a cost of £795.