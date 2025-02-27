This might be the cheapest anti-glare 4K TV I’ve ever seen

There are plenty of top TVs to pick from, but you probably want to get the most bang for your buck. Well, this sub-£400 4K QLED TV has one of my favourite new TV features. In fact, I’ve never seen this feature on such an affordable TV. The feature in question? A matte screen for viewing without glare, which also offers rich colours and crispy details.

The 4K QLED display isn’t just about resolution; it’s about colour vibrancy and contrast that actually makes a difference. And with the matte panel, you can say goodbye to annoying reflections. This TV is an ideal pick for bright rooms or just anyone fed up with staring back at their own face during a film. Metz has also thrown in its Eye Care technology, which reduces blue light and flicker.

Sound-wise, Dolby Atmos support means spatial, immersive audio that actually feels like it’s coming from around you. Whether that translates into cinema-quality sound or just “loud enough to annoy the neighbours” remains to be seen.

Then there’s the smart TV experience. Powered by TiVo, the new Metz series offers a user-friendly interface. You get access to the top streaming services, live TV, and on-demand content. Personalised recommendations, voice control, and advanced search functions should make it a doddle to find something worth watching. And with Freely integration, viewers can stream live and on-demand UK channels without needing an aerial or satellite dish.

These new models come in sizes from 43-inches to 65-inches, with the first three already available. The 43-inch version will follow in April, for those who like their telly a bit more compact. Starting at £379, Metz is gunning for that sweet spot between affordability and premium tech.