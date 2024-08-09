There are plenty of top wireless speakers to pick from these days. But Sonos is still regarded as one of the best, thanks to a combination of audio quality and connectivity ease. But that might be about to change. Cambridge Audio’s new Evo One speaker offers 180-degree sound, all the streaming you could want, and connectivity to every device. While I’m yet to try it out, this all-in-one wireless speaker could be a Sonos killer.

With 14 finely tuned speakers and 700 watts of amplification, the Evo One speaker promises to fill your space with sound so rich and clear, your neighbours might just forgive you for the constant noise. You get four 1in silk dome tweeters, four 2.25in aluminium cone mid-range drivers, and six 2.75in long-throw woofers. The arrangement of these drivers – front, side, and rear-firing – ensures 180-degree sound.

Evo One is equipped with Cambridge Audio’s fourth-gen StreamMagic tech. That means this speaker can stream effortlessly from all of the best streaming services, including Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, and more. Evo One’s got connectivity covered, whatever device you’re using. AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Google Cast cover wireless audio. While HDMI eARC, optical input, USB cover wired connections. There’s even a moving-magnet phono stage for the vinyl purists.

Now, let’s talk about design. This speaker is minimalist yet modern, with a retro touch that screams “look at me” without being too flashy. The real walnut veneer on top ensures each unit is unique, while the honeycomb grille does more than just look good – it’s designed to protect without obstructing the glorious sound. The 6.8in colour screen can display album art, VU meters, or just the time, for when you’re feeling a bit old school.

For those who fancy getting their hands on this Sonos rival, the Evo One speaker is available to order directly from Cambridge Audio. It’ll set you back $1499/£1299/€1499.