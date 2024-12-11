Stuff

This 4K TV is one of the cheapest options with HDR10 support

Roku's latest 4K QLED TV, launched with CHiQ, is one of the cheapest options with HDR10 support. It comes in 43-inches or 50-inches

Roku ChiQ 4K QLED TV

Roku makes some of the most popular streaming sticks, but did you know that the brand also makes TVs? They’re more affordable options, but have the streaming software built-in to make them super simple. And Roku’s latest 4K TV is one of the cheapest TV options with HDR10 support.

Roku has teamed up with CHiQ to launch its latest 4K QLED TV in the UK. This new model is available in 43-inch and 50-inch flavours. It brings a mix of premium features and affordability to your living room, just in time for binge-watching over the festive season.

These TVs come armed with all the tech buzzwords to get your inner nerd hyped. You get 4K UHD resolution, QLED tech for deep blacks and punchy colours, and HDR10 support for a cinematic glow-up. Dolby Audio is also in the mix, meaning your soundtracks won’t sound like they’re coming out of a tin can.

Throw in HDMI 2.1 for buttery-smooth playback, USB 2.0 for plugging in your media stash, and a frameless design that screams “I’m way more expensive than I actually am,” and you’ve got a proper contender for your wall space.

Roku OS, which powers this TV, continues to be as straightforward as ever. Thousands of streaming apps, from the classics like BBC iPlayer and Netflix to the newcomers like Paramount+, are just a click away. You can even dabble with voice controls via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Home if shouting at your gadgets is your thing.

If you fancy a new telly, the 43-inch model is priced at £250, while the 50-inch version goes for £300. Both are available now on Amazon. As a festive bonus, Roku’s offering a three-month freebie of Apple TV+, so you can catch up on the Ted Lasso hype.

