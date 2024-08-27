Need a new set of headphones? Wireless earbuds are a top pick thanks to their convenience, but often come with a hefty price tag to match. Budget options typically ditch some of the most important features to cut costs. But these new Sony buds might be my next budget headphone pick. The WF-C510 earbuds are compact, lightweight, offer spatial audio, and 11 hours of battery – all for £55.

The WF-C510 earbuds are Sony’s smallest closed-type wireless buds to date. They’ve been crafted with data gathered since 1982 to make sure they sit snugly in ears of all shapes and sizes. Plus, with their rounded form and matte finish, they’re designed to stay comfy all day long. The charging case has also had a bit of a diet, slimmed down to a neat little cylinder that fits easily in your pocket.

Battery life? Sorted. These earbuds pack a whopping 11 hours of playback on a single charge, with an extra 60 minutes available after just five minutes of quick charging. Ideal for those days when you’re constantly on the go. They come in four colours: blue, yellow, black, and white. So, you can match them with your style, whether that’s bold and bright or sleek and subtle.

Sony didn’t hold back on features. The WF-C510 buds support Multipoint Connection, so you can easily switch between your phone and laptop. Ambient Sound Mode means you won’t miss out on what’s happening around you. Or with Voice Focus, you can hear voices crystal clear, even in noisy environments. The earbuds are IPX4-rated too, so a bit of sweat or rain won’t ruin your day.

As for sound, Sony’s got you covered with their Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which brings out the best in your music. It’s designed to ensure natural, clear vocals and a well-balanced sound. Plus, there’s 360 Reality Audio for when you want that extra bit of immersion. If you’re picky about how your tunes should sound, the companion app lets you tweak the EQ settings.

The WF-C510 earbuds will be available in September, priced at around €59 or £55. You can order directly from Sony, or from other retailers.