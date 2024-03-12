These new running shoes from Merrell are some of the toughest you can find

Pavement pounders typically look for performance when searching for a new pair of shoes to lace up. But what if you’re chasing down trails rather than the streets? It’s a totally different game, and your runners need to be suited for the rough terrain. These new shoes from Merrell are some of the toughest you can find. Coated with Kevlar, they join the brand’s Matryx line-up as the self-described “tanks” of the range.

For those whose trainers see more mud than their mountain bike, Merrell’s latest ensure you’re lacing up in nothing short of trail-tackling titans. Merrell’s most durable trainers to date, the MTL Skyfire II and MTL Long Sky II, are powered by new Matryx technology. The MTL Long Sky II Matryx is your mountain marathon mate. They promise breathability and lightness that’ll make you forget you’re wearing shoes at all. Then there’s the MTL Skyfire II Matryx, ensuring you’re swift on your feet when the terrain gets tricky.

This Matryx stuff blends the toughness of Kevlar (yes, the stuff they make bulletproof vests from) with the nimbleness of polyamides. These new shoes are lighter, airier, and more durable than ever before. In fact, the Matryx material means you’re getting a shoe that’s up to 15% lighter and breezier. Merrell has halved the number of upper material components to make them lighter. This also slashes production waste and water usage for eco-friendly points.

If you’re keen to give your old trail-running trainers the boot, these Merrell shoes will be hitting shelves in time for the summer 2024 running season. The MTL Skyfire II Matryx will set you back £170, while the MTL Long Sky II Matryx, an award-winner no less, comes in at a cool £155. You can order both directly from the brand in a white and multicolour styling option.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home