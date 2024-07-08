These affordable earbuds are designed to be as active as you are

There are plenty of popular wireless earbuds kicking about, with even more that are aimed at fitness. But you’ll be more concerned about certain features depending on what you get up to. Active noise cancellation, for example, isn’t much good if you’re pounding pavements. That’s why Skullcandy’s new Active collection of wireless earbuds offers three different options. Each is designed with different features and at a different price point, managing to be as active as you are.

The Push ANC Active is the top-of-the-line offering, packed with every feature an active individual could dream of. These buds come with ultra-secure, low-profile ear hangers, making sure they stay put. They’re fully waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about a bit of water or sweat. The 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling tech ensures that you only hear what you want to hear. The Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode lets you remain conscious of your surroundings when necessary. With up to 58 hours of battery life and wireless charging, these earbuds are here to keep you going as long as you can.

Next up, we have the Sesh ANC Active. These are the earbuds for those who need long-lasting battery life and excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, but perhaps don’t need all the bells and whistles. You still get the 4-Mic ANC, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode, and waterproof durability. The Sesh ANC Active promises up to 48 hours of battery life, making sure your tunes last through the longest of days. And, of course, they come with Skullcandy’s Personal Sound feature, which tailors the audio experience to your unique hearing profile.

Finally, there’s the Push Play Active – the budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on performance. These buds are more about endurance with up to 34 hours of playtime and a design that shrugs off sweat, water, dust, and dirt like it’s nothing. While they may not have ANC, they do come with a nifty Clear Voice Smart Mic for crystal-clear calls. There’s a variety of preset and custom EQ modes to tweak your sound just the way you like it. The ear hangers ensure a secure fit, so you can move without worrying about losing an earbud.

The Push ANC Active will set you back £90 the Sesh ANC Active comes in at a £70, and the Push Play Active is available for £50. You can snag any of these three earbuds directly from Skullcandy.