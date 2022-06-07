The Beeline Velo 2 is a cheap bike computer perfect for city cyclists

Smart bike and motorcycle navigation specialist Beeline has launched an updated version of its teensy handlebar bike computer, the Beeline Velo 2, following the successful completion of a Kickstarter campaign earlier in the year.

The first Beeline Velo captured the imagination of many an urban cyclist when it launched back in 2015. It was essentially a smart compass that did one thing and did it well: it pointed you to your chosen destination. The idea was to simplify cycling navigation down to the bare essentials, so riders could get where they needed to whilst enjoying a fluid, distraction free journey.

The Beeline Velo 2 builds on the concept with a couple of enhancements, as the company looks to offer something a bit more fully featured without getting anywhere close to enthusiast products like the Garmin Edge range of performance GPS cycling computers.

Namely, the Velo 2 adds a new navigation screen that integrates surrounding roads for the first time. This, along with Beeline’s work to develop a crowdsourced network of road and route knowledge, allows you to choose from a few different route options in its app: the quickest route, quietest route, or a balanced route combining both.

It also makes it easy to add stops to your journey, or alternatively you can opt for the old school compass nav vibes of the first iteration. Further improvements include a new rocker-based control scheme designed for ease of use with gloves; USB-C charging; and shock and rain-proofing.

The Velo 2 is available now via the Beeline website and costs just £79.99, which is cheap for the market. In terms of price and feature set, it’s something of a happy medium between the free inconvenience of checking your phone, and the pricey premium bike computers made by the likes of Garmin and Strava – typically a couple of hundred quid a pop.

If you cycle mostly in cities and just need some helping getting from A to B (possibly via C), then the Beeline Velo 2 could be just the solution you’re looking for.