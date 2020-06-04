Technics and Panasonic true wireless earphones cancel noise

Noise-cancelling earphones offer a posh way of sticking your fingers in yours ears without looking overtly rude, so in the spirit of being kinder to everyone we're fully behind the new true wireless buds from Technics and Panasonic. Featuring the same Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology system, the Technics EAH-AZ70W (£239) and Panasonic RZ-S500W (£169) models use Feedforward and Feedback Noise Cancelling that captures sounds on the inside and outside the earphones. Both feature near-identical specs – voice assistant support, touch controls, an ambient sound mode, an IPX4 splash-proof rating, and stable Bluetooth connectivity owing to a Left-Right Independent Signalling System for each bud – so why the price difference? In short, 'The Technics Sound' delivered by large 10mm dynamic drivers with graphene-coated diaphragms. An Acoustic Control Chamber in each bud has also been designed to control air flow and balance sound frequencies. Fancy. They'll also allow for six hours play time and a further 12 hours from the charging case. Pana's will play for 6.5 hours and 19.5 hours from the pouch. Don't fancy that sort of outlay? The RZ-S300W (£109) are smaller in size, but do away with active noise-cancelling altogether.