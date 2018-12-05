News
Weight-controlled Zenboard almost makes your Marty McFly dreams come true
Where we're going, we don't need remotes
Back to the Future II came out in 1989, which by our calculations means we’ve been waiting nearly 30 years for somebody to invent a working hoverboard - even longer if you’re a time traveller. Zenboard has taken a step slightly closer with its new weight-controlled electric skateboard (from US$1299). Just shift your balance forward or backwards and you’ll magically start moving, a bit like Marty and co’s hovering version. With 2300 watts of power, the Zenboard can reach a maximum speed of 25mph, while the battery can take you up to 22 miles per charge. And with all the motors and electronics hidden inside the carbon-fibre deck, it’ll look like you’re just riding a normal skateboard. Now all they need to do is work out how to make it float.
