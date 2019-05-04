New Lego Boost set lets fans build, code, and play with iconic Star Wars droids

Lego has expended its uber popular Star Wars range with the launch of the Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Set (£179.99). The interactive build blends physical and digital play, allowing fans from a galaxy far, far away to re-create scenes from the iconic franchise at home. Comprised of 1,177 pieces, the Droid Commander set bundles together R2-DR, the Gonk Droid, and the Mouse Droid, all of which can be controlled via drag-and-drop coding functions using the downloadable Lego Boost Star Wars app. It would appear these are the droids you're looking for.